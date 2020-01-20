San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl-bound after defeating Green Bay Packers 37-20 in NFC Championship

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the Super Bowl after defeating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The final score was 37-20. The team will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on Feb. 2 for the Championship title.

Today, 49ers were first to score with a 35-yard touchdown from Raheem Mostert. It would be the first of many, very many.

RELATED: Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about the 49ers running back



Midway into the second quarter, Mostert punched in his second score of the day, extending the 49ers lead 17-0.



Then with a minute left in the second quarter, the 49ers intercepted Aaron Rodgers and ended up scoring again (guess who?) to go into halftime with a stunning score of 27-0.




In the third quarter, Mostert scored again, his fourth of the day, to make it 34-7.

His performance is setting new franchise and NFL league records.





RELATED: Packers-49ers Preview

The Niners continued feeding off of the energy from the crowd at Levi's Stadium.

"Just seeing a bunch of people that you would never expect to be a 49ers fan and they are just here because the brand is so global. It's really cool. It's really cool to be a part of," Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive end said.

Adding to the high-energy is the presence of Bay Area and San Francisco legends like Barry Bonds and Steve Young.



Warriors' Klay Thompson and San Jose Sharks players are also in attendance.




LOMBARDI TROPHY LEGACY: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls

NFL great Jerry Rice gave a motivational speech ahead of the 49ers game, saying, "It's showtime, baby."

Maybe it was good luck?



The NFC Championship game was the hottest ticket in town. Although the game was sold out, tickets on TicketMaster were going from $360 to $100,000.

See more videos and stories about the San Francisco 49ers here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta clarasan francisco 49ersticketsnfc championship gamenflsuper bowlfootballnfl playoffslevi's stadiumsuper bowl 2020green bay packerstailgate
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
2020 NFL season projections: Chances to make Super Bowl, win division, land top draft spot, more
49ers' Solomon Thomas opens up about mental health struggles, shares advice
49ers' Raheem Mostert acknowledges family concern over return to practice
Ranking 2020 NFL offseasons from worst to first: Barnwell on the Raiders, Saints, 49ers, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: CA enters Phase 3 of reopening, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News