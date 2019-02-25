YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KGO) --The son of a Cupertino woman who died in Yosemite National Park says she passed away doing what she loved.
Park officials say Xuan Wang was hiking on the Mist Trail yesterday when she was hit by falling rock and ice.
The trail runs to the top of Vernal Falls.
Mist Trail is closed this time of year because of hazardous conditions, and park officials say the area is marked with warning signs.
They say they are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.