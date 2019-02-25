Cupertino woman killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite

A woman was killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite National Park on Sunday, according to park officials.The woman has been identified as Xuan Wang, 56, from Cupertino.Park officials say she was hiking on the Mist Trail when she was struck and succumbed to her injuries soon after.According to park officials, the Mist Trail is closed during this time of year due to icy and hazardous conditions. They say the trail closure is clearly marked and there is a gate to remind visitors of the closure.Park officials believe Wang ignored the signs, went around the gate.Officials say no further information will be released at this time until the investigation is complete.