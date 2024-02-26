  • Watch Now

Yosemite's annual 'firefall' makes brief return, setting Horsetail Fall ablaze

Monday, February 26, 2024
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KGO) -- People exploring the beauty of Yosemite this time of year are catching the natural spectacle known as the "firefall."

The annual 'Firefall' at Horsetail falls is one of the Parks' most amazing spectacles and brings out thousands of visitors each year.

Time-lapse footage from last week showed a waterfall illuminated by the sun.

RELATED: Yosemite's firefall returns to the National Park with new rules for visitors

The "firefall" can happen anytime between mid-to-late February, when the setting sun hits Horsetail Fall at the right angle to create the illusion of a lava-like stream.

But Yosemite officials said most of the year, Horsetail Falls is one of the park's less-remarkable waterfalls.

Reservations are usually required to enter Yosemite on certain dates and especially during the Horsetail event. You can see what's available by clicking here.

