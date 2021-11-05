Ziggy and Orly Marley talk about their new children's book 'Little John Crow'

Grammy-winning musician Ziggy Marley and his music manager wife Orly may be the king and queen of market research when it comes to children's books. The couple has seven kids and reading is a part of their daily lives, so it only makes sense that their newest children's book, Little John Crow, is already exciting young readers across the country.Little John Crow is about a young vulture who does not want to be a vulture anymore. The book teaches readers about the power of perception, the importance of self-pride, and the vital roles we all play in maintaining and improving our planet.Ziggy and Orly Marley chatted with ABC7 News anchor Jobina Fortson about their newest book for her Midday Live book club series.