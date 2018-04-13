Busted! Major Task Force hits 21 locations in the @LAFashionDist and nets $700,000 in Counterfeit cosmetics found to contain bacteria and human waste. The best price is not always the best deal! #ProtectingOurCommunity pic.twitter.com/gliJ8L2F9F — Captain Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) April 13, 2018

A Los Angeles Police Department task force has seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics after raiding 21 locations in downtown's Fashion District, an LAPD spokesman said.Police Capt. Marc Reina announced the results of the operation Thursday evening on Twitter, adding that the fake cosmetics were "found to contain bacteria and human waste.""The best price is not always the best deal!" Reina wrote.The bust netted makeup similar to such popular brands as Urban Decay, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, and others.Jenner has famously denounced fake versions of her cosmetics, saying that some even include toxic chemicals like rat poison and cleaning fluid.