1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Livermore

Police at scene of officer involved shooting and fire in Livermore, California, Thursday, August 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

LIVERMORE, Calif. --
Police in Livermore shot and killed an armed suspect who started a fire inside a house Wednesday night, according to police.

At 8:50 p.m., police began receiving calls from residents in the area of the 1300 block of Via Deste reporting a person outside behaving bizarrely and challenging people to fight, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly refused to obey their commands and retreated into a house and armed himself with a firearm, police said.

As officers began negotiating with the suspect, he allegedly made suicidal statements. Police said several shots were fired inside the house.

A crisis negotiator tried to calm the suspect, and negotiating went on for a considerable amount of time, police said.

According to police, about two hours after the first call was received, a fire was lit inside the house. The suspect then exited the home and was holding a shotgun, police said.

Officers fired at the suspect, who was hit and went to the ground. First aid was performed on the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire inside the house. No officers were injured and no one else was inside the home, police said.

The names of the suspect and the officers involved are not being released at this time, police said.

Livermore police and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office are investigating this case.
