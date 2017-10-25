City Hall has been evacuated based on a possible bomb threat and suspicious package. Suspicious person being detained by police. — Union City Police CA (@UnionCityPD_CA) October 25, 2017

Union City police have detained a person after a bomb threat was reported at the department and city hall Wednesday afternoon.Both buildings were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.Police say a man went into city hall and made a bomb threat. Then, he apparently left a back pack on the floor before leaving the building.Officials gave the all clear at 2:00 p.m., and lifted the evacuations as no bomb was found.