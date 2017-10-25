One detained after bomb threat reported at Union City Police Department, city hall

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Union City police have detained a person after a bomb threat was reported at the department and city hall Wednesday afternoon.

Both buildings were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

Police say a man went into city hall and made a bomb threat. Then, he apparently left a back pack on the floor before leaving the building.

Officials gave the all clear at 2:00 p.m., and lifted the evacuations as no bomb was found.
