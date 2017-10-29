1 person killed in house fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Firefighters have contained a one-alarm house fire this morning that killed one person, fire officials said.

At 5:55 a.m. San Francisco fire officials announced on Twitter that the fire at 44 Molimo Drive was contained. It was first reported to fire officials at 4:20 a.m.

One person died in the fire and another suffered injuries but is in stable condition, fire officials said.

Further details were not immediately available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.
