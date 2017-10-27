  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
HIGH-SPEED CHASE

10-year-old arrested after joy ride police chase in Ohio

EMBED </>More Videos

A 10-year-old boy was arrested in Ohio after leading police on a high-speed chase. (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
A 10-year-old boy was arrested in Ohio after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Police said the kid stole his mother's boyfriend's car and went on a joy ride on a busy highway. He was going about 100 mph.

Ohio State police tried to stop the boy, but he refused.

"Motioned for him to pull over and the child shook his head and said 'no' and continued driving," the officer said.

The chase lasted about 45 miles before a trooper rammed the car, sending it crashing through a metal barrier and into a ditch.

Police said the boy kicked one trooper and spit in the face of another as he was arrested.

The boy later said he stole the car because he was bored.

Related Topics:
stolen carcar crashpolice chasehigh-speed chaseu.s. & worldchildrenOhio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in East Bay
Hayward PD: Likely stolen car and carjacking charges for high-speed chase suspect
Carjacking suspect in custody after chase ends in Hayward
Suspect in wild East Bay chase identified
More high-speed chase
Top Stories
Suspect charged with multiple arson counts in Bear Fire
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Nearly half of Santa Rosa schools reopen as fires nearly contained
SoCal boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
Oakland police, FBI solve 2015 fatal shooting of musician
Show More
iPhone X sells out within minutes overnight
Officials: 2-alarm fire at KFC in San Jose 'unusual'
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
BART board approves proof of payment system
Drunk uncle made 11 y/o nephew drive to avoid DUI, police say
More News
Top Video
Suspect charged with multiple arson counts in Bear Fire
Nearly half of Santa Rosa schools reopen as fires nearly contained
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
BART board approves proof of payment system
More Video