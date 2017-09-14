15 soldiers hurt in training accident explosion at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. --
As many as 15 soldiers were reportedly injured in an explosion during a training accident at Fort Bragg, officials said.

Fort Bragg officials confirmed the 15 injuries to ABC7's sister station WTVD-TV on Thursday. The injured soldiers have been taken to Womack Army Medical Center.

The types of injuries and the soldiers' conditions were not immediately known.

WTVD-TV learned that the explosion happened when a vehicle rolled over on a remote part of the base.

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that the injured soldiers are part of U.S. Army Special Operations Command.
