2 children ages 11, 6 die in multi-vehicle crash in Oakland

Two children ages 11 and 6 died in a two-vehicle collision in East Oakland on Wednesday night, police said today.The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 55th Avenue.A Chrysler 300 was traveling west on International and collided with a Chevrolet HHR that was traveling east and was turning to northbound 55th Avenue, according to police.Five people from the two vehicles were taken to hospitals, including the two children who were taken to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, where they were pronounced dead, police said. Their names are not yet being released.The drivers and another passenger are listed in stable condition. Both drivers and all of the passengers were Oakland residents, according to police.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.