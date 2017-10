Police are looking for the driver in a hit and run crash that left two children in critical condition.It happened around 5:45 yesterday afternoon at Turner Parkway and Foothill Drive near the Gateway Plaza Shopping Center. Both children were airlifted to a pediatric trauma center.Police say a woman was pushing her two-year-old son and three-year-old daughter in a stroller when a car hit the stroller. That person drove off.The mother was not hurt.