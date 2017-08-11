Instructor, German tourist found dead after tandem skydive near Lake Tahoe

This is an undated image of two men skydiving. (KGO-TV)

LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA (KGO) --
A sky-diving instructor and a German tourist were found dead on the ground Thursday after they did a tandem jump from a plane flying near Lake Tahoe in western Nevada, authorities said.

An initial investigation indicated both were attached by a single harness and had been connected to one parachute and also had a reserve parachute, said Capt. Dan Coverley of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Coverley and other officials did not disclose whether the parachute did not open or whether it malfunctioned. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.

The two were found at about 10:15 a.m. near the Minden-Tahoe airport, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Coverley identified the instructor as 43-year-old Ashlie Caceras of Lodi, California and said she worked for the Skydive Lake Tahoe skydiving tour business.

The tourist was identified as 21-year-old David Becker of Sankt Martin, Germany.

The (Gardnerville) Record Courier reported the last time there was a fatal skydiving death at or near the airport was on March 23, 2008, when Skydive Tahoe co-owner Wes Harberts' parachute malfunctioned.

The U.S. Parachute Association in 2016 recorded 21 fatal skydiving accidents in the U.S. out of roughly 3.2 million jumps.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
skydiverplane accidentman killedtouristtourismlake tahoeNevadaLake Tahoe
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Feds: ISIS tried to use eBay, PayPal to fund US attacks
'It breaks my heart' Martins Beach still private despite court ruling
HISTORY: Why does North Korea hate us?
Fire at Lake Berryessa prompts evacuations
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Solar eclipse glasses from ABC7 and Energy Upgrade California
WWII veteran returns Japanese flag taken from soldier
Man accused of fatally shooting San Jose liquor store owner arrested
Applebee's and IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
Show More
Kevin Durant apologizes for comments about India
California official sues EPA over records on administrator
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot continue to rise
OutKast's Big Boi gives puppy to girl paralyzed in shooting
49ers offer to help replenish stolen Washington High football equipment
More News
Photos
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2017 AIDS Walk in San Francisco
More Photos