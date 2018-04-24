2 injured in 3-alarm fire at under construction apartment building in Concord

Fire in Concord, California on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
A three-alarm fire burning at a huge apartment complex under construction in Concord is now under control. Two people suffering from smoke inhalation have been transported to the hospital, officials said.

About 250 residents of the nearby Renaissance Apartment Building complex have been evacuated. The complex it is located at the intersection of Clayton Road and Galindo Street, about a block and a half from the BART station. Residents were being told to gather in nearby Todos Santos Plaza.


Contra Costa County Health officials have issued a health advisory for people with respiratory conditions near the blaze. Residents are being advised to stay inside or stay away within a one mile radius of the fire.

Several areas of the building have collapsed. The fire spread quickly because the building was still in stick frame construction, firefighters said.


First reports of the fire came in at 1 a.m. At least 70 firefighters have been on scene. The structure spreads for an entire city block

Galindo Street is closed at Clayton Road and Salvio Street. In addition, Willow Pass Road, Concord Boulevard and Clayton Road are all closed at Galindo and Sutter streets.

Bay City News has contributed to this report.
