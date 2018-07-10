4 horses killed, 3 buildings destroyed in Morgan Hill brush fire

A vegetation fire in the area of Hale and Miramonte avenues near Morgan Hill in unincorporated Santa Clara County burned multiple buildings and claimed the lives of four horses.Cal Fire spokeswoman Pam Temmermand said the fire is at 40 to 50 acres as of 2:30 p.m. and a mix of residential and outbuilding structures, like sheds and barns, are involved.About 75 firefighters are responding to the blaze, Temmermand said.Three outbuildings were destroyed.San Jose firefighters are providing mutual aid and the fire has been contained.