4 shot, 1 dead after shooting outside Oakland mini-mart

An ambulance is seen after a shooting in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A quadruple shooting at an East Oakland mini-mart has left one man dead and three wounded.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 89th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

Oakland police say they arrived on the scene and found one man deceased. Officials say the three other victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene. "I see out (of) the corner of my eye, this guy is bleeding like crazy," said a witness who did not want to be identified. "And I made a U-turn and I went to try and help him out -- to stop the bleeding, but there were too many bullet wounds."

As of this time, no one has been arrested and Oakland police have not provided suspect descriptions.
