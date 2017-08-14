5 injured after drive-by shooting in San Jose

Five people have been injured after a drive-by shooting in San Jose Sunday night, police confirm.San Jose police say they found four men and one woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound on Vista Glen Drive. This is close to the Reid-Hillview Airport. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.A neighbor says several people have been coming to the area for the past week for what appears to be a vigil; a few candles are lit at the location."We heard gunshots when we were watching TV. We thought they were fireworks at first, and so we went to my mom's room and we looked outside and we heard people screaming," said Juan, neighbor.Something like this happening obviously makes people in the neighborhood concerned about their safety."I have an 8-year-old sister. When she heard the gunshots she got really scared. Her first instinct was to hide behind the coach," said Juan.Neighbors heard a car speed away after hearing the shots fired.Police say they have not identified any suspects. No one has been arrested.