La Puente grandpa steps up, removes man jumping from roof to roof

EMBED </>More Videos

An elderly grandfather threw a man off his roof, ending an hours-long standoff in which the agitated suspect jumped from home to home in a La Puente neighborhood on Tuesday.

By and ABC7.com staff
LA PUENTE, Calif. --
An elderly grandfather threw a man off his roof, ending an hours-long standoff in which the agitated suspect jumped from home to home in a La Puente neighborhood on Tuesday.

The suspect was on top of homes in the 14000 block of Beckner Street for hours, refusing commands from deputies and crisis negotiators asking him to come down.



Capt. Tim Murakami of the Industry sheriff's station said the standoff ended when 83-year-old homeowner Wilford Burgess "got tired of his games and pushed him off."

Burgess told Eyewitness News he was determined to get the man off of his home.

"You come to my house, you don't have to worry about him because I'll be all over it 'cause I'm going to load up," he said.

Burgess said he took his neighbor's ladder and told deputies he was climbing onto the roof.

"I said...'I'm going up on the roof, that sucker's coming off,'" he explained.

Meanwhile, his granddaughter, Ashley Wrenn, was recording the whole thing on video. She said she was thankful her grandfather was protecting his family.

After the big push, the suspect was taken into custody and was admitted to a hospital for a mental evaluation, sheriff's officials said.

As for Burgess, he said staying in shape is important to him in his 80s.

"I tell everybody, 'Just because you're old, that don't mean you got to sit down. As long as you're able to move, move,'" he said.

He added that his favorite workout is lifting the donations that people give to his church.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
standoffbizarreviralu.s. & worldLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
5 dead after Irma knocks out air conditioning at Florida nursing home
Off-duty police officer shoots suspect in Antioch
Death toll grows to 12 in Florida from Hurricane Irma
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
EXCLUSIVE: Giants fan's epic wedding proposal spreads love
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
USF student fills truck with supplies for Harvey victims
Biracial boy nearly hung by teens, family says
Show More
49ers team up with first responders for youth football fun
Berkeley topless proposal tabled during city council meeting
CA bill seeks to protect undocumented tenants
Pepper spray approved for police use in Berkeley
Irma evacuees begin returning home after seeking refuge in Bay Area
More News
Top Video
Death toll grows to 12 in Florida from Hurricane Irma
Off-duty police officer shoots suspect in Antioch
EXCLUSIVE: Giants fan's epic wedding proposal spreads love
USF student fills truck with supplies for Harvey victims
More Video