ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, August 14, 2017. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, August 14, 2017.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Shooting prompts southbound I-880 closure in San Leandro
5 injured after drive-by shooting in San Jose
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
'Everyone's hearts are aching': Cities hold vigils in wake of Charlottesville attack
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Protesters gather in Oakland after deadly Charlottesville rally
Sessions defends Trump on Charlottesville, says car ramming fits 'domestic terrorism'
Berkeley restaurant takes stand on Charlottesville
Show More
Protesters denounce racism, white nationalism in San Francisco
Charlottesville tries to recover after deadly white supremacy march
South Bay couple wins half a million dollars in Mega Millions
Chapman's 3-run HR in 5-run 4th rallies A's over Orioles 9-3
Harper-less Nats lose doubleheader opener to Giants 4-2
More News
Top Video
5 injured after drive-by shooting in San Jose
Shooting prompts southbound I-880 closure in San Leandro
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
Berkeley restaurant takes stand on Charlottesville
More Video