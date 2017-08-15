CHARLOTTESVILLE DEMONSTRATIONS

Alt-right protests to be held in San Francisco, Berkeley following violence in Charlottesville

San Francisco officials said they are working with the National Park Service to come up with a safety plan ahead of two planned right-winged protests. (Patriot Prayer/Facebook)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Just days after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, two-right winged protests are being planned in San Francisco and Berkeley.


TIMELINE: Charlottesville Virginia protests, rallies, and violence

At least one group has already posted plans to counter protest. The group called Patriot Prayer obtained a First Amendment permit to hold a rally at Crissy Field from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday. The National Park Service said that by law they have to grant First Amendment permits.


The organizer told ABC7 News in an interview from Washington why he will be bringing his group to San Francisco. "Like Portland for example, is an area where they for some reason try to say they are one of the most tolerant cities in the country, but it's actually the opposite. They're extremely intolerant when it comes to different ideas and beliefs. They're extremely intolerant towards Christians and so San Francisco can be like that too," Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson said.

RELATED: 'Everyone's hearts are aching': Cities hold vigils in wake of Charlottesville attack

Another group known as No Marxism in America is also planning a rally and that one is expected to take place at Civic Center Park in Berkeley from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. next Sunday.

San Francisco Supervisor Mark Farrell released a statement about the planned rally saying, his office is working with the National Park Service to come up with a safety plan.

He is calling on San Franciscans to unite and condemn hate speech and actions. Residents ABC7 News spoke to said they are ready.

Those who love Crissy Field said they hope it stays just that peaceful. "I think they have every right to be here, I don't agree with them at all. I hope police enforce no violence," San Francisco resident Steve Weissberg said.

After the violence that erupted in Charlottsville during a white nationalist demonstration, some said they wished officials could keep this viewpoint from coming here. "I am surprised the federal government is permitting it, but I think it is obviously complex for them," San Francisco resident Patricia Shean said.

Some San Franciscans said they too will be at the rally, especially after what happened in Charlottsville. "I think it is one more reason to come to come quietly, but strongly," Shean said.

"It is America, so we do have the right to preach what we want, or speak what we want, so I mean they have the full right to be here, so we'll see. Plus, we have the right to say anything against them too ," San Francisco resident Kori Li said.

Counter protests are also being organized and are expected to be at the rallies.
