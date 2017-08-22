Antioch police searching for at-risk 14-year-old boy

Police are asking for help to find a teen who went missing this afternoon in Antioch.Harold Rivera, 14, was last seen outside of Black Diamond Middle School at 4730 Sterling Hill Drive at about 1 p.m.Harold is a student at Deer Valley High School but has the cognitive ability of a fourth grader, according to police.Because of his age and his mental state, police are considering him to be at-risk.Harold is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white or light gray sweater and green camouflage pants and was also carrying a black backpack, police said.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Antioch police at (925) 778-2441.