Arson suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Livermore

Police in Livermore shot and killed an armed suspect who started a fire inside a house Wednesday night, according to police.Residents at Sun Valley Mobile Estates in Livermore say this place is normally quiet. However, last night, was not normal. Livermore police officers opened fire just before 11 p.m.A man described by neighbors as a longtime resident and postal employee was dead. Before the shots there was a standoff. Police were called about two hours earlier."Apparently the subject was challenging people to fight. The first officer to arrive on the scene found the subject and he was armed with a rifle," said Livermore Police Lt. John Hurd."All I heard was put the gun down sir, put the gun down. And my neighbor said don't worry I'm not going to hurt you, I'm not going to hurt you. And then he put the gun down and went back in the house and then the lights went out inside of the house," said Jayme Valdez, neighbor.A crisis negotiator was called in and started speaking with the man who was making suicidal statements. Several shots were also fired from inside the home. Then, officers noticed smoke and eventually fire. Next door neighbors were then evacuated, others were told to shelter-in-place.Police say the man finally came out holding a shotgun. Officers say he pointed it at them, so they fired.The fire was put out. No officers, firefighters or neighbors injured. But a quiet community will be talking about this night for a long time."It's very sad. It's very sad. Any time somebody has to perish like this it's very sad. There are so many help groups out there for any reason whatsoever. It's just sad," said Mary Sowles, neighbor.Livermore police have not released the name of the man who was shot.