ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) --Walk into Scott Hartley's printing shop in Rohnert Park and you will find boxes of shirts everywhere.
Hartley has been working non-stop since the North Bay fires started to raise funds for fire victims.
Using the only printing press he has in his shop, Hartley has been putting an inspirational slogan on shirts and selling them to benefit fire victims.
So far, he has raised $50,000. But he is not the only artist taking part in the relief effort.
#SonomaStrong stickers and lawn signs are available at Molsberry's Market in Santa Rosa.
