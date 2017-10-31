NORTH BAY FIRES

Artists raise funds for North Bay wildfire victims

He hasn't given the shirt off his back, but Scott Hartley has given so much more for North Bay fire relief.

Juan Carlos Guerrero
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Walk into Scott Hartley's printing shop in Rohnert Park and you will find boxes of shirts everywhere.

Hartley has been working non-stop since the North Bay fires started to raise funds for fire victims.

Using the only printing press he has in his shop, Hartley has been putting an inspirational slogan on shirts and selling them to benefit fire victims.

So far, he has raised $50,000. But he is not the only artist taking part in the relief effort.

Watch the video above to see how other artists are using their talents to raise funds.

For more information on #SonomaCountyStrong merchandise, click here.

For more information on Mikayla Butchart's rose pins, click here.

#SonomaStrong stickers and lawn signs are available at Molsberry's Market in Santa Rosa.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
