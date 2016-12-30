Michael Finney answers your consumer questions

7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your questions, every weekday on ABC7 Mornings. Submit your video questions and tune in at 6 a.m.Linda from American Canyon asked: I bought a used car in April and its been in the car lot's shop for repairs four times. We just got it back after a month of them having it and two days later, it has broken down again. What are my rights as a consumer?Hi Linda. If your car is still covered by a manufacturer's warranty your car may be a lemon. The rule of thumb is four repair attempts: two if for safety or more than 30 days in the repair shop and if you have a lemon that means the manufacturer has to buy the car back. If the car is out of warranty, there probably isn't much you can do. If you want to keep going with this, you can file a complaint with the DMV or file a lawsuit.Good luck to you Linda and thanks for the question.Victoria asked: I'm 10 years old. When should I be able to open a savings account?Hi Victoria. you're only 10 and you're thinking about saving money? You're my kind of kid. Most banks offer a kids account that either has low fees or no fees and minimum deposits.All it takes for you and your parent to go in together and set one up. Good luck Victoria and thanks for your question.Eddie from San Jose asked: I'm trying to establish a credit score as a young adult. Should I start opening a bunch of lines of credit? What's your advice?Hi Eddie. Only get the credit you need right now and then add accounts from there as you continue through life. Apply for one credit card. If they give you one, you're on your way. If not, get a secured credit card. That's where you put, say $200 in the bank and then they let you charge up to that amount. After six months of paying on time and in full every month, ask them for a regular credit card. Pay that one on time and in full every month and you're off to having a good credit history and eventually a good credit score. Never give up that first credit card because the length of time you have had credit plays big into your score. So it is good to try to keep one card long term. Thanks for your question Eddie.