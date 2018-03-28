75-year-old racer dies in crash at Sonoma Raceway event

Details are limited but we can confirm racer died tonight after racer hit wall at 100+ mph at Sonoma Raceway. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) March 29, 2018

It was opening night of the Wednesday night drag racing season and there was a big turnout at Sonoma Raceway -- 190 cars.Sonoma Raceway officials say this is the first time in their 30 years of hosting the Drags and Drift program that someone has died.The raceway's website says, "the objective of the program is to give people, from teenagers to working professionals, a safe, legal, and controlled environment in which to race."People can bring their own cars to race, and before they're allowed on the track, raceway staff inspect each car.The 75-year-old man who died Wednesday night was driving a 1976 Ford Pinto.He was going at least 100 miles per hour when he hit a wall around 6 p.m. He was the only driver on the track.A raceway manager told ABC7 News that before his fatal race, the man took at least one lap and everything seemed fine. "This particular participant had a full roll cage. He had all the proper harnesses, proper helmets, and all the safety gear appropriate for his class," said Jere Starks, Vice President of Facilities and Operations at Sonoma Raceway. "I think our safety record speaks for itself. It is a tragic, tragic accident and we're grieved by it."Sonoma County Raceway offered a statement after the crash: