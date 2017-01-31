TESLA

Tesla drivers torn over Musk's ties to Trump

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tesla drivers are dealing with guilt by association, as they discover that Elon Musk is serving on advisory councils with President Trump. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
As if the Trump presidency wasn't already dividing America, we have a new fissure in one of the most unusual places. It has to do with Tesla cars.

RELATED: Silicon Valley tech leaders meet with Trump

It's a matter of guilt by association. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is serving on advisory councils with President Trump. It has the Tesla nation in turmoil.

If we didn't know better, the site of people lining up at Tesla Supercharge stations might remind us of gas lines in the 70s. Cars and drivers aren't waiting for fuel, at a Tesla supercharging station they're getting juice.

It seems these stations aren't so exclusive anymore.

Victor Luscap spent at least an hour after work at the station talking Tesla with all the other Tesla talkers.

They have a new subject after reports of at least five people, nationwide who have taken back their deposits for new Teslas because Tesla founder Elon Musk is working with President Trump on at least two advisory councils for economics and manufacturing.

it's guilt by association, the critics infer. Now they're voting with their wallets.

"Well it's like saying you don't like someone who works in the oil company so you won't buy gasoline. You have to separate that," said Tesla owner Doug Mason.

For the record, Elon Musk did not support Donald Trump in the election and has no direct comment in response to this latest move, but earlier this week he told Gizmodo, "Simply attacking him will achieve nothing. Better than that, there are open channels of communication."

Nobody disagreed with that in San Mateo Tuesday.

"Donald Trump is President and he deserves the best advice and guidance on clean energy policy and bringing manufacturing jobs to America," said another owner Mark Bagley.

In short, it appears possible to be both a car guy and a political person. At least here, they get along.

"I don'tk now how much of a car is a personal statement," said Bagley. "There is a lot of people cancelling Uber for the same thing.
Related Topics:
automotiveteslacarelectrictechnologypoliticsdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TESLA
Tesla to begin charging for electric car superchargers
Silicon Valley tech leaders meet with Trump
Elon Musk announces delay to Tesla announcement
Fremont's Tesla facility expanding, adding thousands of workers
More tesla
AUTOMOTIVE
Consumer Reports: Car owner satisfaction survey released
Over 652K vehicles involved in latest Takata air bag recall
Drivers test new Chevy Bolt in San Jose
Enter for chance to win tickets to 2017 Silicon Valley Auto Show
More Automotive
Top Stories
Titans of Mavericks organizers file for bankruptcy
San Jose police investigate fatal shooting on Tully Road
Former cheerleaders file lawsuit against NFL on wages
Santa Clara Co. supes unanimously vote to file lawsuit against Trump
SF expert says Trump nominee Gorsuch is in for 'wild ride'
UCSC settles sexual assault case for $1.15 million
Adelson out, NFL could delay vote on Raiders move
Show More
Concord adoption agency closes leaving parents in dark
Police searching for escaped inmate near I-880 in Hayward
Defense gives opening remarks in Sierra LaMar murder trial
Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
ONLY ON 7: Man accused of peeping at Stanford University arrested
More News
Top Video
Concord adoption agency closes leaving parents in dark
UCSC settles sexual assault case for $1.15 million
SF expert says Trump nominee Gorsuch is in for 'wild ride'
Adelson out, NFL could delay vote on Raiders move
More Video