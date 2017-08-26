Firefighters from agencies all over the Bay Area are packing up and heading out on a 30 hour drive to Texas to render aid to Hurricane Harvey victims.The 70-person task force, activated by FEMA will provide support in the disaster zone.The hurricane has made landfall Friday and caused severe flooding."I suspect we will do search and rescue operations in water inundated areas. we will also be providing mass health care," Battalion Chief Robert Lipp said.At a warehouse in Oakland they packed up food, medical supplies, and lifesaving equipment like saws and rope.The task force helped out in other disasters, like 9-11, and Hurricane Katrina.One of the most important tools are K9's."We'll take 4 dogs with us down there to help find trapped victims, live victims in any of the destruction," task force member Chuck Wong said.This is the first time 11-year-old "Kino" will be deployed."They're priceless. They can search an area faster and more efficiently than any human or any scientific tool," Wong said.Firefighters could be in the hurricane zone for weeks, and are bringing dozens of shelters.The tents are also used as medical clinics and for office space.The task force includes firefighters, doctors, paramedics, engineers to check for stability of damaged structures.