Bay Area school administrators take active shooter safety course

School employees and administrators from across the Bay Area got some super intense safety training Friday. Training which many Hope they will never have to use. What to do and how to react to an active shooter situation at school. (KGO-TV)

Cornell W. Barnard
HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
School employees and administrators from across the Bay Area got some super intense safety training Friday. Training which many Hope they will never have to use -- what to do and how to react to an active shooter situation at school.

"Knowledge is power, unfortunately, this is the reality and we have to be prepared for it," said Anna Koval Assistant Principal at Healdsburg High School.

The class, hosted by the Marin County Sheriff's Department, was full. Many believe it's due to recent tragic events like the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida and recently a shooting at YouTube in San Bruno which left three people wounded and a woman armed with a gun dead.

"There's a lot of interest here, I think our administrators are looking for additional information about protecting our kids," said Marin Co. Sheriff's Sgt. Bill Hernandez.

The class was taught by the Public Safety Training Institute, which uses a video produced by the Houston police department, A dramatic simulation of an active shooter situation. Its message, run hide or fight.

"Fighting is always a last resort, we talk about being aggressive and loud, never giving up having the will to survive," said Mike Peretti from P.S.T.I.

