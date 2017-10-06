ROAD RAGE

Woman suffers broken bones in alleged road rage crash in Lafayette

This image taken by Deb Burton show the aftermath of an alleged road rage crash in Lafayette, Calif. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (Deb Burton)

by Elissa Harrington
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
A 24-year-old Oakland woman is recovering at the hospital after she says a road rage driver forced her off the road.

Maddison Holland just had surgery for a broken pelvis and several broken bones. She says she was driving to work Wednesday when a man in a maroon truck cut her off exiting the Caldecott tunnel. They were traveling eastbound on Highway 24.

This undated image shows Maddison Holland. The 24-year-old says a road rage driver forced her off the road in Lafayette, Calif. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.


According to Holland, she honked her horn and flashed her lights, which she says sent the driver into a rage.

She says he chased her for seven miles until he eventually forced her off the side of the freeway in Lafayette.


Her car landed upside down at the dead end of 2nd Street. Neighbors who heard the crash dragged her out of the car and called 911.

Family members are searching the crash site for her cellphone because they say she says she recorded video of the driver.

The case is currently being investigated by the CHP.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Holland with her medical bills. Click here if you'd like to help.

Elissa Harrington will have the latest on this story at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow her on Twitter.
