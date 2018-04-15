  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Berkeley police seek help after shootings occur minutes apart

The Berkeley Police and Fire Department is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
Police are asking for the public's help for more information on two shootings that occurred just minutes apart on Thursday night.

According to police, the first report of multiple shots fired occurred around 9:39 p.m. in the 1600 block of Russell Street near two different addresses. Police said multiple callers reported the shooting. Responding officers found evidence that shots were fired, including property damage, but didn't find any victims of gunfire.

A few minutes later, police said another call of a shooting came in at 9:48 p.m. in the 2900 block of Mabel Street, but responding officers didn't find any victims on the scene.

Anyone with information on the case or who is willing to share surveillance video of that time period is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5741.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationshootingcrimepoliceBerkeley
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Footage of San Francisco after 1906 quake shown in Fremont
Trump again calls James Comey a 'slimeball'
AccuWeather forecast for Sunday
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Former First Lady Barbara Bush through the years
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
CHP officer sees shots fired from passing vehicle in Richmond
Protesters rally in San Francisco over Syria airstrikes
Show More
Sheriff: Body found after California family's SUV went into river
Arkansas couple's trip through a tornado caught on video
Members of Congress react to US strike on Syria
Warriors beat Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
Body found in Russian River in Geyserville
More News