  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

Body found in search for missing girl left near coyote-infested alley

EMBED </>More Videos

Sherin Mathews had not been seen in two weeks. (KTRK)

RICHARDSON, Texas --
A body has been found in the search for a missing 3-year-old girl.

Sherin Mathews had not been seen in two weeks after police said her father, Wesley Mathews, left her outside for not drinking her milk.

Police said he claimed she was placed near a tree in an alleyway where coyotes were known to roam. When he returned for his daughter 15 minutes later, he said he could not find Sherin.

Richardson police said a positive identification has not been made, but they believe it is the body of Sherin. A cause of death also has not been identified.

Police are waiting for the FBI Evidence Recovery Team to respond.

Wesley has been charged with child endangerment and is now out of jail wearing an ankle monitor.

Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing girlinvestigationu.s. & worldcoyotesFBIchild endangermentTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Wildfire evacuations lifted for residents in portions of Glen Ellen
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in East Bay
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Livermore
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains 75 percent contained
More than 20 vegetable brands recalled over listeria fears
1 dead after semi-truck crashes off I-680 in San Ramon
K-9 officer, injured in line of duty, receives Purple Heart
Show More
Santa Rosa residents sift through remains after fire
Pumpkin Regatta has farmers racing gourds
Residents find very little after returning to fire-ravaged Fountaingrove
Former presidents call for unity at hurricane aid concert
SF police investigate shooting in Pac Heights
More News
Top Video
1 dead after semi-truck crashes off I-680 in San Ramon
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Livermore
Apparel company donates shirts and hats to North Bay fire relief
Pumpkin Regatta has farmers racing gourds
More Video