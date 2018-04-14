Body found on bank of Russian River in Geyserville

A body found along the Russian River in Geyserville Friday evening that originally appeared to be a suspicious death no longer appears suspicious, sheriff's officials said Saturday.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office got a call around 6:14 p.m. that a dead body had been found along the Russian River east of a residence in the 21000 block of River Lane, according to sheriff's officials.Sheriff's deputies and Geyserville firefighters went to the scene. Detectives initially felt the death appeared suspicious and asked detectives for the Violent Crimes Investigative Unit to help, sheriff's officials said.At the detectives' request, the scene was sealed overnight, as it was getting dark. Detectives guarded the scene overnight until it was light enough to see.After examining and processing the scene this morning, detectives said the death no longer appears suspicious, according to sheriff's officials.The coroner's office also responded and independently arrived at the same conclusions, sheriff's officials said.The dead person has been identified and his or her identity will be released after the family has been notified, according to the sheriff's office.