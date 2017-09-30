A four-year-old boy who might have been chasing a dog across the street on Fabian Way in Hayward died after being hit by a car Friday evening, police said Saturday morning.The boy was crossing Fabian Way northbound near Harvey Avenue when he was struck by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler around 6:45 p.m., according to police. The driver, a 48-year-old Hayward man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.The boy died at Eden Hospital shortly after he was taken there, police said.Some witnesses have told investigators the boy was chasing after a dog that ran across the street when he was hit by the car.The Traffic Bureau Major Accident Investigation team is investigating the collision. Any witnesses are encouraged to call Hayward police Sgt. Jason Corsolini at (510) 293-7149.