HURRICANE HARVEY

Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors can water to help Hurricane Harvey victims

See inside the Anheuser-Busch brewery that is now producing canned water for Hurricane Harvey victims. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors are working with the Red Cross to provide clean, safe drinking water to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Anheuser-Busch said in a statement that it is in the process of donating 150,000 cans of drinking water to help communities in Louisiana and Texas. One truckload containing around 50,000 cans has already been delivered to the Red Cross in Baton Rouge, La., and two more truckloads - around 100,000 cans - are expected to arrive by Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

MillerCoors is shipping 50,000 cans of drinking water from its Shenandoah, Va., brewery to its Texas brewery to be distributed by trucks under the direction of the Red Cross.



Anheuser-Busch said it periodically pauses beer production throughout the year at its Cartersville, Ga., brewery to produce emergency canned drinking water ready to help when disasters hit.

Chicago-based MillerCoors launched its water program this summer, providing the first cans of water to flood victims in Southwestern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois in July.
