Building red-tagged after massive fire in San Francisco's North Beach

Parts of San Francisco's famed North Beach neighborhood was off limits Sunday, 24 hours after a dramatic four alarm fire which engulfed entire brick building on Union St.

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Parts of San Francisco's famed North Beach neighborhood was off limits Sunday, 24 hours after a dramatic four alarm fire which engulfed entire brick building on Union St.

San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection has red tagged the structure. Inspectors are worried the facade of the building could fall. Barricades have been set up.

VIDEO: Massive fire erupts at building in San Francisco's North Beach
A massive fire erupted at a building in San Francisco's North Beach on St. Patrick's Day. Here's a look at some of the most powerful imagery.



A fierce four alarm fire engulfed the upper floors of the building on Saturday, which stretches a city block. Six businesses below, restaurants and bars were heavily damaged by smoke and water Including Coit Liquors.

"I feel like I've lost a kid, I've had the store ten years I raised it, built it and loved it," said Coit Liquors owner Shadi Zughaya.

No one was hurt. firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.

RELATED: DRONEVIEW7 surveys damage from San Francisco North Beach fire

Business owners say there was another fire in the same building in 2014. Upstairs apartments have been vacant since then.

Michelangelo Restaurant in the building next door had some smoke damage, police were keeping owners and employees away.

"I Heard there are going to demolish the old building, how will I survive with all the construction? tell me," said Michelangelo restaurant owner, Salvatore Cortare.
