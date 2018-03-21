Bus driver stabbed by passenger

LOUISE SIMPSON
A bus driver was stabbed by a passenger while driving in southeast Houston, ABC station KTRK reported Wednesday.

The passenger asked the bus driver whether he could close a knife, but the bus driver said he couldn't and placed the open knife on the dashboard of the bus, according to the report.

He asked the passenger whether he wanted the knife back, but the passenger demurred before pulling out a second knife and stabbing the driver in the neck, KTRK reported.

The bus driver lost control and crashed into a yard, narrowly avoiding a house. The driver then ran out to look for help while the passenger ran after him, a woman, who asked not to be identified, told the station.

The woman called 911 and helped the man with his wound. The stabber tried to run away but was caught by a Houston police officer who subdued him with a Taser and the handcuffed him, police told KTRK.

Police told the station there was no apparent motive.

The bus driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. He has been a Houston metro bus driver for 15 years.

