650-mile ride from Texas to Tennessee may be farthest Uber ride ever

An Uber driver says he drove 650 miles after visitors from China really needed to get to a meeting in Nashville from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. (KGO-TV)

A 650-mile ride from Texas to Tennessee may be the farthest Uber ride, ever.

Driver Brent Pfieffer is finally back home in Texas after spending nearly 24 hours on the road.

He said it all started as an odd request when three visitors from China really needed to get to a business meeting in Nashville, from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, so they hit the road.

Pfieffer said the trip took 11.5 hours. He said he's still waiting for Uber to fully process the fare because it's so high, at more than $1,100.

Pfieffer expects his portion to be around $800.

