BUSINESS

California's economy is now world's 5th largest, surpassing United Kingdom

A California flag is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
California's economy is now the world's 5th largest, surpassing that of the United Kingdom, which shrunk slightly.

RELATED: Voters may get chance to vote on splitting California into 3 states

That's according to new data released today by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

California last had the world's fifth largest economy in 2002 but fell as low as 10th in 2012 following the Great Recession.
RELATED: Voters may get chance to vote on splitting California into 3 states

Since then, the largest U.S. state has added 2 million jobs and grown its GDP by $700 billion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesseconomyfinanceu.s. & worldbuzzworthyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More Business
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News