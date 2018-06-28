State lawmakers are working to fast track an internet privacy bill out of both the House and Senate. Governor Jerry Brown must sign it Thursday in order for a nearly identical bill to be pulled off the November ballot for voters.The bill would prevent internet companies from sharing user's personal information without their knowledge.Backers of the ballot measure agreed to take it off if the Governor signs the bill, which they say would save a costly campaign ahead of a public vote.Equifax agreed to a new deal with eight states, including California, after its massive data breach leaking information on almost 150 million people.The agreement says Equifax must go through security audits, as well as come up with new security plans.If the credit rating agency doesn't follow through with those agreements, the deal also puts penalties in place.Snagging a deal on a small used car may be a thing of the past. For years, prices for small cars have been good for buyers.Now, sales are up five percent compared to 2017, driven in part by rising gas prices.Used car dealers say prices for those cars have been inching up since the beginning of the year.