Mixed reactions as Tesla plans to expand into Fremont

Renovations have begun on two large office buildings in Fremont that will eventually be occupied by Tesla, according to public documents filed with the Alameda County Recorder's Office.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
RELATED: Elon Musk delivers Tesla Model 3 at grand gala in Fremont

Our media partner, the Bay Area News Group, says the electric vehicle maker has leased offices at 6800 & 6900 Dumbarton Circle, near the access roads to the Dumbarton Bridge.

The two buildings have a combined total of 230,000 square feet and can accommodate more than 1,000 employees, based on the county's typical zoning and planning regulations. The development firm Peery Arrillaga currently owns the buildings and will be Tesla's new landlord.

The complex, which sits close to the Newark and Fremont border, is surrounded by other office parks and facilities. We spoke to nearby retail and restaurant owners who say they're looking forward to welcoming Tesla to the neighborhood.

Fremont Chamber of Commerce officials tell ABC7 News it's not surprising that companies such as Tesla would want to expand, relocate, or set up shop in the city, given the increase in amenities to the region, as well as the plans to expand public transit. The company did not return our request for comment.

However, local residents are concerned about housing prices going up, along with traffic gridlock, as the city transforms from what was once a sleepy blue-collar town to being situated in Silicon Valley. One resident told us the rent for her apartment went up nearly $500 per month without advance warning from her landlords.

Watch ABC7 News at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. for more on this story. Follow reporter Chris Nguyen on Twitter for the latest updates.
