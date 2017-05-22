APPLE

New look at Apple's nearly-completed, futuristic campus in Cupertino

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
Workers are putting the finishing touches on Apple's new state-of-the-art headquarters, years in the making.

ABC7 News has a new look at the nearly completed futuristic campus.

VIDEO: Sky7 over Apple Park in Cupertino
Sky7 flew over the new "Apple Park" campus that is nearly completed in Cupertino.


It was the dream of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs - an office park that looks more like a nature refuge.

On Monday, the complex is just about finished and a small number of employees have quietly moved in.

Sky7 flew over the 175-acre site Monday afternoon. You can see the perfect circle design of the main building.

The campus will be powered 100 percent by renewable energy. Sky7 spotted workers installing solar panels on the roof.

Some of the park-like features are taking shape. A fraction of the campus' 9,000 trees have been planted and a giant fountain is under construction.

The glass pavilion where you enter the Steve Jobs Theater looks to be mostly completed, although the actual auditorium is underground. That's where future Apple unveilings will be held.

There are also tunnels, ones that take construction crews inside the ring, and ones that will allow employees to zip from one part of the campus to another.

The move in process is just getting underway. It'll take months for all 13,000 employees will work there to get in.

There will be a visitor center with an apple store and café open to the public.

Click here for more stories about Apple.
