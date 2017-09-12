APPLE

PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at Apple product launch event in Cupertino, California, Tuesday, September 12, 2017. (KGO-TV)</span></div>
CUPERTINO, Calif. --
Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone in its first event at Steve Jobs Theater on its new campus.

Click here for the latest details on the event.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstechnologyappleiphoneiPadmacbook airtim cook
Load Comments
Related
LIVE: Apple's 2017 September product launch event
APPLE
LIVE: Apple's 2017 September product launch event
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone today
Bay Area companies donate to Hurricane relief
Apple to donate $2 million to lead 'fight against violence fueled by hate'
More apple
BUSINESS
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone today
Vendor whose cash was taken by U.C. cop speaks out
Nordstrom opening new store with no inventory in LA
7 on Your Side: Unpacking the confusing details of the Equifax hack
More Business
Top Stories
LIVE: Apple's 2017 September product launch event
Large brush fire sparked by lightning in San Mateo County
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone today
Lightning strikes across Bay Area cause residents to lose power
Police investigate shooting in San Francisco's Union Square
Residents allowed back into upper Florida Keys
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
6-year-old boy with cancer fulfills graduation dream
Show More
Kitten adopted after being found in Menlo Park dumpster
Bay Area skies dazzle as lightning electrifies the night
7 fires in Antioch being investigated as potential arson
San Francisco Giants defeat Los Angeles Dodgers 8-6
PETA hopes monkey selfie settlement will create awareness
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
Irma leaves devastation in its wake in the Caribbean
Photos: Up close look at the WTC's 9/11 'Tribute in Light'
PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma's impact on Florida, southeast
More Photos