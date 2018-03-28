Plans for a marijuana mecca in California could be going up in smoke.Cannabis technology company American Green had purchased the ghost town of Nipton last year, with the goal of turning it into a pot paradise.But now the company says it couldn't raise the necessary money and just sold the San Bernardino County town to an oil and gas company.Although the town itself was sold, American Green is not entirely giving up on the project. The sale terms include a provision allowing the company to continue its efforts to turn the town into a cannabis-themed resort.