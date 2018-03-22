TOYS R US

Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale delayed, likely to start Friday

Reports suggest retail giant Toys R Us will sell or close all 800 of its stores after six decades in business. (KGO-TV)

Toys 'R' Us was scheduled to start their massive liquidation sale Thursday, but that has been delayed.

A company spokesperson told Action News the planned liquidation sale was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

RELATED: 'Goodbye childhood': Toys 'R' Us announces closure, social media gets nostalgic


The massive sale is likely to start Friday at their stores, according to the spokesperson.

The retailer will slash prices on everything in the store including toys, baby gear, and even diapers. However, there won't be discounts on your discount: coupons will not be honored.

RELATED: KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence

However, if you have a gift card, those will be honored, but only until April 20, 2018.

Toys "R" Us plans to liquidate all 740 US stores. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 15, 2018.


Toys 'R' Us hopes these steep discounts will help them clear the shelves by May.

Experts say consumers should still compare prices to make sure they are getting the best deal.
Related Topics:
businesstoystoys r usfamilychildrenretailbankruptcyfinancemoneyconsumeru.s. & world
