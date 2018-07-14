CAL FIRE

Cal Fire firefighter killed while battling blaze near Yosemite National Park

Firefighter dies in Ferguson Fire (Cal Fire)

A Cal Fire firefighter was killed while battling the Ferguson Fire in the Sierra National Forest.

Authorities say Cal Fire Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney from the Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit leaves behind a wife and two small children.

Details on how he died are not being released at this time.

CAL FIRE
