Cal Fire firefighter killed while battling blaze near Yosemite National Park
Saturday, July 14, 2018 05:35PM
A Cal Fire firefighter was killed while battling the Ferguson Fire in the Sierra National Forest.
Authorities say Cal Fire Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney from the Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit leaves behind a wife and two small children.
Details on how he died are not being released at this time.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
