Car jammed under big-rig on Highway 4 in Martinez causes backup

Emergency crews responding to accident that left vehicle under big rig on westbound Highway 4 in Martinez, which is causing a backup this morning.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) --
An accident that left a car under a big-rig on westbound Highway 4 in Martinez caused a traffic backup Thursday morning.

Crews removed the car from underneath the big-rig shortly after 10 a.m., but there are still delays on the highway.

CHP officials said no injuries have been reported.

