CEO reveals she dyed her hair brown to be taken seriously at work

CEO reveals she dyed her hair brown to be taken seriously at work.

For women, does hair color correlate to credibility? One CEO says yes, and even went as far as to dye her blonde hair brown to help her get ahead in Silicon Valley.

Eileen Carey is a successful CEO of a software company.

One of her secrets to getting ahead? Proactively fighting what she calls the blonde stereotype.

"I made the decision based on research to change my perception so that it improved the likelihood of being taken more seriously as a leader, as opposed to maybe a sexual object," says Carey.

She didn't just change her hair, but she changed the way she dressed too.

Carey says she got more casual. She ditched dresses and her contact lenses in favor of glasses.

She calls her new look "androgynous" and says it's working for her.

