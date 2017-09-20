Canyon Middle School vehicle vandalized with swastikas in Castro Valley

FILE -- School vehicle marked with hate symbols in Castro Valley, California. (Alameda Co. Sheriff's Office)

By
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
This morning, parents and students will gather in front of a Castro Valley middle school to unite against hate. Someone vandalized a school vehicle with racist and anti-Semitic messages.

The sheriff's office now plans to add extra patrols to Castro Valley schools. They're trying to catch who did this and keep it from happening again. Someone used a black marker to write racist words and draw swastikas on a school truck at Canyon Middle School in Castro Valley. The sheriff's office is investigating it as a hate crime.

The school sent a letter home to parents telling them they are committed to making sure the kids feel safe and supported while they are at school -- calling this unfortunate.

A rally is scheduled for 7:30 this morning in front of the middle school to show they are united against hate.
