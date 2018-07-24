NIA WILSON

Celebrities share grief, sorrow for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson

The death of Nia Wilson has revived a social media movement that started three years ago to raise awareness to black female victims of violence. The movement is called "Say Her Name." (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The death of Nia Wilson has revived a social media movement that started three years ago to raise awareness to black female victims of violence. The movement is called "Say Her Name."

The African-American Policy Forum launched it to call attention to hate and violence against black girls and women. The idea is if you say her name, her story, and demand for justice, she won't be forgotten.

RELATED: 'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson

In the past few days, the hashtag and the name Nia Wilson have been trending on social media.

The Asian-American Feminist Collective tweeted:

The National Organization for Women tweeted pictures of Nia and her sister Letifah along with the hashtags "Say Her Name" and "Protect Black Women."

Celebrities are also speaking up.

Actress Rose McGowan, a central figure in the Me Too movement tweeted, "Indoctrinated hate is a deadly weapon. #NiaWilson #SayHerName."

Actress Busy Phillips took to Instagram saying,"My heart is heavy and I promise I will stand with my sisters. I will stand up and scream. I will demand justice for Nia."

Some of the "Say Her Name" posts link the attack with white supremacy. Right now, BART police say they have no evidence suggesting a racist motivation.

However, Nia's death is highlighting a painful truth. According to the CDC, black women are murdered at a rate higher than any other group in the U.S. -- 4.5 per 100,000.

Go here for full coverage on the stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station that took the life of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
